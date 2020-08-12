Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 29.1 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:30:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



In the January-July period of the current year, Ukrainian steel mills exported 282,000 mt of steel pipes, down 29.1 percent year on year. In terms of value, the exports decreased by 25.7 percent year on year to $321.2 million, according to the official statistics. The majority of the total pipe export shipments were accounted for by seamless pipes, exports of which totaled 211,500 mt in the given period. Among the top destinations for Ukrainian seamless pipe exports in the period were Germany, the US and Russia.

