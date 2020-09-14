﻿
Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 29.1 percent in Jan-Aug

Monday, 14 September 2020 15:52:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukrainian total pipe export shipments decreased by 29.1 percent year on year to 314,100 mt. In terms of value, the exports fell by 25.1 percent year on year to $357.4 million, according to the official statistics. The majority of the total pipe export shipments were accounted traditionally for seamless pipes, exports of which totaled 232,700 mt in the given period. Top destinations for Ukrainian seamless pipe exports in the period were Germany, the US and Russia.

In August alone, Ukrainian steel mills exported 32,100 mt of pipes, down 28.8 percent year on year.


