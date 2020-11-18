Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 24.6 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 11:21:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills exported 400,800 mt of steel pipes, down 24.6 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pipe exports in the given period declined by 22.3 percent year on year to $444.5 million. Ukraine’s exports of 298,200 mt of seamless pipes with a value of $383 million accounted for the majority of the country’s total steel pipe exports in the given period.

In October alone, Ukraine's steel pipe exports amounted to 42,100 mt, up 0.5 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pipe exports in the given month declined by 12.5 percent year on year to $40.6 million.