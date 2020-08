Tuesday, 04 August 2020 16:42:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data disclosed by Ukrmetallurgprom, in the January-July period this year Ukrainian steel mills produced 11.867 million mt of crude steel and 10.663 million mt of finished steel products, down 6.7 percent year on year and 3.2 percent year on year, respectively.

The total output of pig iron in the first seven months fell by 1.1 percent year on year to 11.759 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.