Ukraine’s semis exports down 0.9 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:17:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the official customs data, in the January-May period of the current year semis exports from Ukraine fell by 0.9 percent year on year to 3.06 million mt.

However, in terms of value, semis exports from Ukraine increased by 39.4 percent year on year to $1.6 billion, underpinned by higher prices in the global market. Italy and Turkey remained the key destinations, accounting for 29.5 percent and 22.1 percent shares of the total value respectively. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic accounted for a 9.7 percent share of the total value.

In May alone, Ukraine exported 522,500 mt of semis, down 7.9 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s semis exports rose by 66.2 percent year on year to $301.7 million, SteelOrbis has learned.


