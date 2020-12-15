﻿
Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports up 5.5 percent in Jan-Nov  

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:20:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 6.9 million mt, rising by 5.5 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given period fell by 6.6 percent year on year to $2.5 billion, SteelOrbis has learned. In particular, supplies to Italy and Turkey accounted for 26.1 percent and 16.5 percent of the total value respectively, while China accounted for 9.5 percent of the total.

In November alone, Ukrainian steel mills exported 491,900 mt of steel semis, down 4.1 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given month rose by 15.8 percent year on year to $199.7 million.


