Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports up 28.3 percent in September

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 14:13:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Ukrainian steel mills exported 627,600 mt of semi-finished steel, up 28.3 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given month rose by 13.8 percent year on year to $223.6 million.

In the January-September period of the current year, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 5.7 million mt, up by 6.9 percent year on year. However, in terms of value, the exports fell by 8.5 percent year on year to $2.05 billion. In particular, supplies to Italy and Turkey accounted for 24.5 percent and 16.1 percent of the total value respectively, while China accounted for 11.6 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Ukraine  semis  CIS  imp/exp statistics


