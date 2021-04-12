﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports up 11.7 % in March

Monday, 12 April 2021 16:40:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to Ukrainian customs data, in March this year Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports rose by 11.7 percent year on year to 799,500 mt, underpinned by solid demand and high prices worldwide. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given month increased by 58 percent year on year to $432.6 million.

However, in the first quarter of the current year the overall volumes of Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports were still lower year on year. Accordingly, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 2.02 million mt, down 1.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukrainian semis exports in the first quarter of the current year increased by 26 percent year on year to $968.3 million, again due to higher prices in the global market. In particular, supplies to Italy and Turkey accounted for 26.3 percent and 25 percent of the total value of the exports respectively, while the Dominican Republic accounted for a 11.3 percent share of the total.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Ukraine  semis  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Apr

Ukraine’s pig iron exports more than double in March
12  Apr

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.8 percent in Q1
06  Apr

Ukraine's Zaporizhstal posts higher production results for Q1
29  Mar

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output up four percent in Jan-Feb
15  Mar

Ukraine’s coking coal imports up 10 percent in Jan-Feb