Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports up 11.7 % in March

Monday, 12 April 2021 16:40:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to Ukrainian customs data, in March this year Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports rose by 11.7 percent year on year to 799,500 mt, underpinned by solid demand and high prices worldwide. In terms of value, Ukrainian semis exports in the given month increased by 58 percent year on year to $432.6 million.

However, in the first quarter of the current year the overall volumes of Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports were still lower year on year. Accordingly, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 2.02 million mt, down 1.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukrainian semis exports in the first quarter of the current year increased by 26 percent year on year to $968.3 million, again due to higher prices in the global market. In particular, supplies to Italy and Turkey accounted for 26.3 percent and 25 percent of the total value of the exports respectively, while the Dominican Republic accounted for a 11.3 percent share of the total.