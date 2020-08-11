Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports almost unchanged in January-July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:06:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period of the current year, Ukrainian steel mills shipped abroad 4.3 million mt of semi-finished steel, down only 0.1 percent year on year. However, in terms of value Ukrainian semis exports in the given period fell by 14.8 percent year on year to $1.55 billion. In particular, supplies to Italy and Turkey accounted for 26.31 percent and 15.65 percent of the total value respectively, while China accounted for 8.45 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.

In July alone, Ukraine’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 673,100 mt, increasing by 31.8 percent year on year. In terms of value, the exports rose by 3.5 percent year on year to $223.6 million mt in July.