Ukraine’s pig iron output up 4.5% in Jan-Feb, crude steel output down

Monday, 15 March 2021 18:07:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills increased their pig iron output by 4.5 percent year on year to 3.507 million mt, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. At the same time, Ukraine’s output of crude steel totaled 3.514 million mt, declining by 1.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its finished steel output in the January-February period of the current year rose by 0.3 percent year on year to 3.15 million mt. The output of iron ore agglomerate increased by four percent year on year to 5.341 million mt in the January-February period of the current year, while its output of coke fell by 0.1 percent year on year to 1.599 million mt in the given period. The output of steel pipes in the given period declined by 10.6 percent year on year to 123,000 mt.

As of March 11 of the current year, Ukraine had 17 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 14 out of 16 oxygen converters, five out of 16 EAFs and 16 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational, SteelOrbis has learned.