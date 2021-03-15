﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 4.5% in Jan-Feb, crude steel output down

Monday, 15 March 2021 18:07:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-February period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills increased their pig iron output by 4.5 percent year on year to 3.507 million mt, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. At the same time, Ukraine’s output of crude steel totaled 3.514 million mt, declining by 1.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, its finished steel output in the January-February period of the current year rose by 0.3 percent year on year to 3.15 million mt. The output of iron ore agglomerate increased by four percent year on year to 5.341 million mt in the January-February period of the current year, while its output of coke fell by 0.1 percent year on year to 1.599 million mt in the given period. The output of steel pipes in the given period declined by 10.6 percent year on year to 123,000 mt.

As of March 11 of the current year, Ukraine had 17 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 14 out of 16 oxygen converters, five out of 16 EAFs and 16 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: steelmaking  crude steel  raw mat  Ukraine  pig iron  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Mar

Ukraine-based Azovstal’s finished steel output up 0.6 percent in Jan-Feb
12  Mar

Metinvest’s Ilyich sees higher production results in Jan-Feb
11  Mar

DMK’s steel and pig iron outputs in February lower than targets
09  Mar

Ukraine’s DMZ sees significant rise in steel output in February
16  Feb

Ukraine focuses on raw material production in January