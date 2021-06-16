Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 4.1 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:53:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 1.25 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data.

Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given period rose by 70.8 percent year on year to $600.9 million, underpinned by higher prices in the global market. In particular, supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 59.4 percent of the total value, while Turkey and Italy accounted for 13.8 percent and 11.8 percent shares, respectively.



In May alone, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 22.9 percent year on year to 242,300 mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 2.4 times year on year to $157.2 million, SteelOrbis has learned.