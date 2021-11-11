Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 2.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:07:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite a significant drop in October year on year, total Ukraine’s pig iron exports during the January-October period of the current year are still higher compared to the same period in the previous year.

Specifically, according to Ukrainian customs data, in October Ukraine’s pig iron exports decreased by 27.6 percent year on year, totaling 202,500 mt. Meanwhile, in terms of value, these exports rose by 15.5 percent year on year to $100.9 million.

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 2.64 million mt, up 2.7 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 83.9 percent year on year to $1.37 billion, SteelOrbis has learned. In particular, supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 55 percent of the total value, while Italy and Turkey accounted for 21 percent and 9.8 percent shares, respectively.