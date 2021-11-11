﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 2.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:07:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Despite a significant drop in October year on year, total Ukraine’s pig iron exports during the January-October period of the current year are still higher compared to the same period in the previous year.

Specifically, according to Ukrainian customs data, in October Ukraine’s pig iron exports decreased by 27.6 percent year on year, totaling 202,500 mt. Meanwhile, in terms of value, these exports rose by 15.5 percent year on year to $100.9 million.

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 2.64 million mt, up 2.7 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports rose by 83.9 percent year on year to $1.37 billion, SteelOrbis has learned. In particular, supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 55 percent of the total value, while Italy and Turkey accounted for 21 percent and 9.8 percent shares, respectively.


Tags: CIS  steelmaking  raw mat  imp/exp statistics  pig iron  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Nov

Metinvest’s pig iron output up 11 percent in Jan-Sept
25 Oct

German crude steel output rises by 16.1 percent in January-September
19 Oct

Bullishness of global BPI suppliers rises with each new sale
19 Oct

Severstal’s steel output and sales up in Jan-Sept, semis sales quadruple
13 Oct

NLMK’s crude steel output up eight percent in Jan-Sept