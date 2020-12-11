﻿
Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.2 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 11 December 2020
       

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports increased by 20.2 percent year on year to 2.83 million mt, while the value of these exports rose by 11.8 percent year on year to $826.1 million. Meanwhile, the US maintained its traditional leading position among the main importers of Ukrainian pig iron, accounting for 58.7 percent of the total export value in the first eleven months, with China and Turkey accounting for 22.2 percent and 6.4 percent shares of the total export value in the given period, respectively.

However, in November alone Ukraine’s pig iron exports decreased by 27.2 percent year on year to 253,030 mt. In terms of value, in the given month pig iron exports increased by 11.5 percent year on year to $83.1 million.


