Ukraine’s pig iron exports down 57.3 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 15:16:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine's pig iron exports have remained strongly affected by the ongoing Russian hostilities in the country. Specifically, according to Ukrainian customs data, in the January-July period of the current year, Ukraine’s pig iron exports amounted to 777,200 mt, down 57.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given period decreased by 54.2 percent year on year to $423.8 million. In particular, supplies to the US in the given period accounted for 39 percent of the total value, while Poland and Turkey accounted for 33.8 percent and 10.3 percent shares, respectively.

In the meantime, in July alone, Ukraine’s pig iron exports totaled 143,200 mt, down 58.3 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pig iron exports in the given month decreased by 56.5 percent year on year to $88.2 million.