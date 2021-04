Monday, 05 April 2021 15:46:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the preliminary data disclosed by Ukrmetallurgprom, in the first quarter of the current year Ukraine-based mills’ overall pig iron output increased by 4.2 percent year on year to 5.31 million mt.

At the same time, Ukraine’s output of finished steel rose by 1.2 percent year on year to 4.73 million mt. On the other hand, Ukrainian crude steel output in the given period fell by 0.5 percent year on year to 5.29 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.