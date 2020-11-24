Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 36% fall in iron ore pellet output in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:08:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, the commercial iron ore pellet output of Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, declined by 36 percent year on year to 4.46 million mt. The company’s output of iron ore concentrate, on the contrary, increased by three percent year on year to 10.5 million mt in the given period.

In October alone, Northern GOK produced 430,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.06 million mt of iron ore concentrate.