﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Northern GOK sees 36% fall in iron ore pellet output in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 11:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period of the current year, the commercial iron ore pellet output of Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, declined by 36 percent year on year to 4.46 million mt. The company’s output of iron ore concentrate, on the contrary, increased by three percent year on year to 10.5 million mt in the given period.

In October alone, Northern GOK produced 430,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.06 million mt of iron ore concentrate.


Tags: iron ore  pellet  steelmaking  Ukraine  production  raw mat  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Nov

ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih sees significant fall in Jan-Oct output results
18  Nov

Ukraine’s crude steel output down 5.5 percent in Jan-Oct
05  Nov

Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rises in Oct, crude and finished steel outputs down
04  Nov

Metinvest’s pig iron output up five percent in Jan-Sept
03  Nov

Russia’s Evraz sees production and sales decline in Q3 from Q2