Ukraine’s Northern GOK posts 41% drop in iron ore pellet output for Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 15:09:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, the output of merchant iron ore pellets mined by Ukraine-based Northern Mining and Processing Plant (Northern GOK), a subsidiary of the Ukraine's largest vertically-integrated mining and steel group Metinvest, decreased by 41 percent year on year to 3.6 million mt. The company’s output of iron ore concentrate, on the contrary, increased by 2.8 percent year on year to 8.45 million mt in the given period.

In August alone, Northern GOK mined 502,000 mt of iron ore pellets and 1.08 million mt of iron ore concentrate.