Ukraine’s manganese ore imports down 55.7 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 19 October 2020 14:40:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the official statistics, in the January-September period this year Ukraine’s manganese ore imports decreased by 55.7 percent year on year to 418,000 mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s manganese ore imports in the given period declined by 66.4 percent year on year to $57.5 million, SteelOrbis has learned. Ghana with its 85.05 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian imports was the main supplier. Meanwhile, Russia and South Africa accounted for 11 percent and 3.84 percent, respectively.

In September alone, Ukraine’s manganese ore import shipments declined by 7.5 percent year on year to 58,040 mt, amounting to a value of $8.8 million, down 10.5 percent year on year.