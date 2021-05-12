Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 88.7 percent in value in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:54:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Higher prices of iron ore in the global market have contributed to the significant increase in Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value in the January-April period of the current year compared to the same period in the previous year, according to Ukrainian customs data.

Accordingly, although Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the January-April period of the current year declined by eight percent year on year to 14.2 million mt, its exports in terms of value in the given period rose by 88.7 percent year on year to $2.34 billion. In particular, China remained the key sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 44.3 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while the Czech Republic and Poland accounted for 9.2 percent and 8.9 percent shares, respectively.



In April alone, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports amounted to 3.5 million mt, down 16.7 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month increased by 73 percent year on year to $624.04 million.