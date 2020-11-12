Ukraine's iron ore exports up 31.5 percent in October         

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:59:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.8 million mt of iron ore, up 31.5 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the given month doubled year on year to $410.9 million.

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s iron ore exports amounted to 38.5 million mt, rising by 15.7 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s iron ore exports during the first ten months increased by 11.5 percent year on year to $3.3 billion. China with its 60.8 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 8.7 percent and 6.7 percent of the total value, respectively.