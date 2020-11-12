﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine's iron ore exports up 31.5 percent in October         

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:59:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.8 million mt of iron ore, up 31.5 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the given month doubled year on year to $410.9 million.

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s iron ore exports amounted to 38.5 million mt, rising by 15.7 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, in terms of value Ukraine’s iron ore exports during the first ten months increased by 11.5 percent year on year to $3.3 billion. China with its 60.8 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 8.7 percent and 6.7 percent of the total value, respectively.


Tags: CIS  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Nov

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 26.4 percent in Jan-Oct
05  Nov

Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rises in Oct, crude and finished steel outputs down
05  Nov

Ukraine to raise electricity transmission tariff
22  Oct

Ukraine-based Sukhaya Balka’s iron ore output down 2.2% in Jan-Sept
21  Oct

Ukraine’s steel pipe output down by almost a quarter in Jan-Sept