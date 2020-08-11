Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 16 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:14:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year Ukraine’s iron ore export shipments amounted to 27.03 million mt, rising by 16 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in the first seven months increased by 4.5 percent year on year to $2.2 billion, SteelOrbis has learned. In particular, China with its 63.55 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the main driving factors behind the increase. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 8.93 percent and 6.55 percent, respectively.

In July alone, Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.9 million mt of iron ore, up 11 percent year on year.