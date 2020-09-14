Ukraine’s iron ore exports up 12.8 percent in Jan-Aug, despite decline in August

Monday, 14 September 2020 15:54:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Ukraine’s iron ore export shipments increased by 12.8 percent year on year to 30.7 million mt. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore exports increased not so significantly. Accordingly, during the first eight months, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value amounted to $2.5 billion, rising only by 0.9 percent year on year. China with its 64.10 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers. Meanwhile, Poland and the Czech Republic accounted for 9.13 percent and 6.34 percent, respectively.

However, in August alone Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.7 million mt of iron ore, down 11 percent year on year and 5.1 percent month on month, respectively.