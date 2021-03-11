Ukraine’s iron ore exports down two percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:23:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February of the current year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 7.08 million mt of iron ore and iron ore concentrate, down two percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. However, in terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given period rose by 92.2 percent year on year to $1.07 billion, due to higher prices in the global market. In particular, China remained the key sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 40.4 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while Germany and Poland accounted for 10.2 percent and 9.5 percent shares, respectively.

In February alone, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports amounted 3.4 million mt, rising by 3.9 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month increased by 2.1 times year on year to $568.5 million.