Ukraine’s iron ore exports down 6.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:36:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.69 million mt of iron ore and iron ore concentrate, down 6.9 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month, on the other hand, increased significantly, due to higher prices in the global market. Accordingly, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value in January amounted to $504.8 million, rising by 77.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, China remained the key sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 37.8 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while the Czech Republic and Poland accounted for 10.7 percent and 9.2 percent shares, respectively.

In 2020, Ukraine’s iron ore exports totaled 46.3 million mt, increasing by 16 percent year on year