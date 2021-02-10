﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s iron ore exports down 6.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:36:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukrainian mining companies exported 3.69 million mt of iron ore and iron ore concentrate, down 6.9 percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In terms of value, Ukraine’s iron ore and iron ore concentrate exports in the given month, on the other hand, increased significantly, due to higher prices in the global market. Accordingly, Ukraine’s iron ore exports in terms of value in January amounted to $504.8 million, rising by 77.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, China remained the key sales destination in the period in question accounting for a 37.8 percent share of the total value of Ukrainian iron ore exports, while the Czech Republic and Poland accounted for 10.7 percent and 9.2 percent shares, respectively.

In 2020, Ukraine’s iron ore exports totaled 46.3 million mt, increasing by 16 percent year on year


Tags: CIS  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Feb

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 33.7 percent in January
09  Feb

Ukraine-based Ingulets GOK’s iron ore concentrate output down 56% in Jan
21  Jan

Interpipe’s pipe sales decline in 2020 due to impact of coronavirus
15  Jan

Ukraine's Ilyich achieves higher production results in 2020
13  Jan

Ukraine-based Electrostal’s billet output unchanged in 2020