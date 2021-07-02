Ukraine’s Interpipe to supply new wheel design for Indian Railways

Friday, 02 July 2021 14:26:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Interpipe has announced that it has developed an improved wheel design for Indian Railways for passenger transport in accordance with the operating conditions in India.

The company expects to supply the Indian national railway operator with a record volume of these wheels. It will help Interpipe to strengthen its long-term relationship with Indian Railways.

Due to the new design, the carrier expects to significantly increase the safety of railway traffic after repairs of passenger rolling stock.

Interpipe is continuously evolving high-tech exports as well as collaboration with Indian Railways. The cooperation between the two companies has already lasted for more than 25 years.