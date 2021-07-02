﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe to supply new wheel design for Indian Railways

Friday, 02 July 2021 14:26:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Interpipe has announced that it has developed an improved wheel design for Indian Railways for passenger transport in accordance with the operating conditions in India.

The company expects to supply the Indian national railway operator with a record volume of these wheels. It will help Interpipe to strengthen its long-term relationship with Indian Railways.

Due to the new design, the carrier expects to significantly increase the safety of railway traffic after repairs of passenger rolling stock.

Interpipe is continuously evolving high-tech exports as well as collaboration with Indian Railways. The cooperation between the two companies has already lasted for more than 25 years.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  Interpipe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Jul

India’s NMDC achieves best-ever June quarter iron ore output
01  Jul

Russia’s NLMK building grain-oriented steel plant in India
01  Jul

Indian core sector industries record 16.8% growth in May
01  Jul

Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself
29  Jun

India seeks consultation on EU extension of safeguard measures on steel imports