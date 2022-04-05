﻿
English
Ukraine’s Ilyich Iron and Steel Works to resume operations despite recent Russian shellings

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 17:08:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taras Shevchenko, CEO of Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, one of the main plants of Ukraine’s Metinvest Group, has said on one of the local TV channels that the operations of the plant will be resumed in the future after Russian troops leave Mariupol. This is expected even after the recent shelling by Russian troops since late last week.

Video footage of the shellings has started to appear since Friday with the CEO of Ilyich Iron and Steel Works saying, “The russian troops are shelling our plants on purpose, both Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal.”

But “we understand how damaged our plants may be, and we understand how to rebuild them. The task to resume the operations of the enterprise is fully real,” Taras Shevchenko said. It is hard to evaluate for now how much time and investments will be needed to do this, he stated.

Metinvest officially announced on February 24, the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that it was suspending operations at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal in order to ensure the safety of its employees and preserve equipment.

In 2021, Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, based in Mariupol, produced 4.26 million mt of steel, up by five percent year on year, while Azovstal’s output was 4.3 million mt.


