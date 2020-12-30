Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:32:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products), in the January-November period of the current year Ukraine-based mills produced 694,700 mt of ferroalloys, down 29.5 percent year on year. In particular, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the given period decreased by 31.2 percent year on year to 522,010 mt. Meanwhile, the output of ferromanganese, produced by NZF, ZZF and Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) rose by 18.5 percent year on year to 114,500 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period declined by 9.9 percent year on year to 55,390 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 51.9 percent year on year to 2,800 mt.

In the meantime, Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 1.2 million mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 511,500 mt together produced a total of 1.723 million mt of manganese concentrate during the first eleven months of the current year, up 10.5 percent year on year.