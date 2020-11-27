Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 25.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Friday, 27 November 2020 13:40:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products), in the January-October period of the current year Ukraine-based mills produced 644,500 mt of ferroalloys, declining by 25.2 percent year on year. While the output of silicomanganese in the given period decreased by 31.4 percent year on year to 485,800 mt, the output of ferromanganese rose by 22.1 percent year on year to 106,100 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period declined by 17.7 percent year on year to 50,230 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 56.5 percent year on year to 2,460 mt.

In the meantime, Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 1.080 million mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 468,300 mt together produced a total of 1.548 million mt of manganese concentrate during the first ten months of the current year, up 19.6 percent year on year.