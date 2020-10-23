Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 23.1 percent in January-September

Friday, 23 October 2020 14:35:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products), in the January-September period of the current year Ukraine-based mills produced 593,800 mt of ferroalloys, down 23.1 percent year on year. While the production of silicomanganese in the given period fell by 29.3 percent year on year to 448,000 mt, the output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, rose by 54.1 percent year on year to 98,730 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period declined by 20.4 percent year on year to 44,880 mt, while its output of manganese metal fell by 56.8 percent year on year to 2,210 mt.

In the meantime, Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 943,500 mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 420,600 mt produced a total of 1.364 million of manganese concentrate during the first nine months of the current year, up 11.3 percent year on year.