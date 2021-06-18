Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 0.6 percent in January-May

Friday, 18 June 2021 15:46:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 338,190 mt of ferroalloys, down 0.6 percent year on year, according to UkrFA (Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products).

The decline was caused by lower output of ferromanganese, while the output of other ferroalloys, on the contrary, rose noticeably. Accordingly, the output of silicomanganese produced by Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NZF) and Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) in the abovementioned period increased by 2.2 percent year on year to 259,100 mt. Ukraine’s output of ferrosilicon in the given period rose by 38.7 percent year on year to 32,570 mt, while its output of manganese metal increased by 2.7 times year on year to 2,390 mt. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s output of ferromanganese declined by 29.2 percent year on year to 44,120 mt in the January-May period of the current year, with Kramatorsk Ferroalloys Plant (KZF) being idle during the period in question.



In the meantime, during the first five months of the current year Ukraine-based Pokrov Mining and Processing Plant (Pokrov GOK) with 453,450 mt and Marganets Mining and Processing Plant (Marganets GOK) with 210,300 mt together produced a total of 663,760 mt of manganese concentrate, up 1.3 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.