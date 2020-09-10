﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 63.4 percent in August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:00:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The negative trend in the global ferroalloys market amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic led to a further decrease in Ukraine’s ferroalloys export shipments in August this year.

Accordingly, in August Ukrainian ferroalloy exports amounted to 27,260 mt, declining by 21 percent month on month and 63.4 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 61.4 percent year on year to $32.1 million, according to the official statistics.

During the first eight months of the current year, Ukraine’s ferroalloy shipments abroad totaled 444,800 mt, down 26.9 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports fell by 28.4 percent year on year to $478.02 million. In particular, supplies to the Netherlands and Turkey accounted for 25.29 percent and 13.69 percent of the total value respectively, while Italy accounted for 11.88 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: alloys  steelmaking  Ukraine  CIS  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Sep

Ukraine’s Metinvest posts net loss for H1
07  Sep

Ukraine-based KZhRK’s iron ore output down 4.5 percent in Jan-Aug
02  Sep

Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Jan-Aug, crude and finished steel down
19  Aug

Ukraine-based Sukhaya Balka’s iron ore output down 3.3 percent in January-July
18  Aug

Ukraine’s Azovstal increases crude steel output in January-July, finished steel output down