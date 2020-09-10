Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 63.4 percent in August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:00:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The negative trend in the global ferroalloys market amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic led to a further decrease in Ukraine’s ferroalloys export shipments in August this year.

Accordingly, in August Ukrainian ferroalloy exports amounted to 27,260 mt, declining by 21 percent month on month and 63.4 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month fell by 61.4 percent year on year to $32.1 million, according to the official statistics.

During the first eight months of the current year, Ukraine’s ferroalloy shipments abroad totaled 444,800 mt, down 26.9 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports fell by 28.4 percent year on year to $478.02 million. In particular, supplies to the Netherlands and Turkey accounted for 25.29 percent and 13.69 percent of the total value respectively, while Italy accounted for 11.88 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.