﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 14 December 2020 17:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukrainian mills’ ferroalloy exports decreased by 25.4 percent year on year to 578,300 mt. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given period fell by 28.3 percent year on year to $611.3 million mt, according to the official statistics. In particular, supplies to the Netherlands and China accounted for 22 percent and 13.9 percent of the total value respectively, while Turkey accounted for 13.5 percent of the total, SteelOrbis has learned.

In November alone, Ukraine’s ferroalloy shipments abroad totaled 42,700 mt, falling by 9.5 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukrainian ferroalloy exports in the given month declined by 22.4 percent year on year to $43.04 million.


Tags: CIS  steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  alloys  Ukraine  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Dec

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.2 percent in Jan-Nov
02  Dec

Zaporizhstal sees significant increase in output results in November
01  Dec

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 31 percent in Jan-Oct
30  Nov

Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 24 percent in Jan-Oct
27  Nov

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 25.2 percent in Jan-Oct