Ukraine’s DMZ sees higher outputs in March compared to February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:58:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has continued to achieve increased output results.

According to the official company’s statement, its crude steel output in the given month rose by 21.5 percent month on month to 29,300 mt. Meanwhile, its output of pig iron in the given month increased by 13.8 percent month on month to 25,800 mt. In March, the company produced 22,200 mt of finished steel, up 15.9 percent month on month.



Overall, in the first quarter of the current year, DMZ produced 74,100 mt of pig iron, 59,100 mt of crude steel and 46,900 mt of finished steel, while in the same period last year the company had been idled, as SteelOrbis reported previously. Meanwhile, the company’s coke output in the first three months totaled 120,300 mt, increasing by 37 percent year on year.