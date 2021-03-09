﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s DMZ sees significant rise in steel output in February

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:39:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, the output of crude steel produced by Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, rose by 4.3 times month on month to 24,100 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel increased by 71.6 percent month on month to 18,700 mt. The company’s output of pig iron in February, on the contrary, declined by 12.1 percent month on month to 24,100 mt. Meanwhile, in the given month, DMZ produced 37,400 mt of coke, down 10 percent month on month.

Overall, in the January-February period of the current year, DMZ produced 49,800 mt of pig iron, 29,700 mt of crude steel, 29,600 mt of finished steel, while in the same period last year the company was idled, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


Tags: raw mat  crude steel  CIS  steelmaking  Ukraine  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 15.5 percent in February
16  Feb

Ukraine focuses on raw material production in January
16  Feb

Ukraine’s Dniprospetsstal sees further rise in crude and finished steel outputs in Jan
12  Feb

Ukraine’s DMZ focuses on pig iron and coke production in January
11  Feb

Ukraine-based Azovstal’s pig iron and steel outputs rise in January