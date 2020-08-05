Ukraine’s DMZ sees increased output after completion of maintenance

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 16:00:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Following the restart of production in June after a relatively long shutdown, Ukrainian billet, longs and rails producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, is on the way to achieving its output targets.

Accordingly, in July this year DMZ saw its crude steel output increase by 69 percent month on month to 22,000 mt. In the given period, the company’s output of finished steel products rose by 70 percent month on month to 17,000 mt, while its production of pig iron totaled 20,000 mt, up 11.1 percent month on month, SteelOrbis has learned.