Ukraine’s DMZ sees further increase in steel output in August

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:22:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian billet, longs and rails producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, is advancing in increasing its production results after the restart of production in June of the current year following a relatively long shutdown.

Accordingly, in August this year DMZ saw its crude steel output increase by 20 percent month on month to 28,000 mt. In the given period, the company’s output of finished steel products rose by 29.4 percent month on month to 22,000 mt, while its production of pig iron totaled 24,000 mt, up 20 percent month on month, SteelOrbis has learned.

In total, since the restart of production, the company has produced 61,000 mt of pig iron, 63,000 mt of crude steel and 50,000 mt of finished steel products, respectively.


