Ukraine’s DMZ halts production

Thursday, 06 January 2022 14:50:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has officially announced suspension of its blast furnace, steelmaking and re-rolling production effective from January 1 due to scheduled maintenance works.

The duration of the repairs has not been disclosed by the time of publication, with the relaunch of production supposed to be dependent on the business environment. As SteelOrbis reported previously, in May 2020 the company had restarted its production after a seven-month suspension. Meanwhile, the company’s coke production is expected to operate as usual.


