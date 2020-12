Thursday, 10 December 2020 14:06:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to local media sources, in November this year Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, produced 22,000 mt of finished steel, stable compared with the volumes produced in the previous three months.

As a result, since the restart of production in June of the current year following a relatively long shutdown, the company’s outputs totaled 136,000 mt of pig iron, 146,000 mt of crude steel and 117,000 mt of finished steel.