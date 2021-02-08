Ukraine’s DMK exceeds its output targets in January

﻿
In January this year, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, produced 228,833 mt of commercial steel products, surpassing production plans by almost four percent.

In particular, in January the company produced 227,602 of crude steel, almost unchanged year on year, but 2.5 percent higher than the targeted figures.  Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period totaled 204,094 mt, exceeding plans by 1.3 percent and concurrently rising by 4.4 percent year on year. The company’s commercial pig iron output amounted to 3,476 mt in January. The company’s finished steel output increased by 8.6 percent year on year to 73,544 mt in January, surpassing plans by almost nine percent.

On the other hand, in January the company produced 328,539 mt of iron ore agglomerate, 5.7 percent below target levels.


