Ukraine’s crude steel output down three percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:22:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 18.71 million mt of crude steel, falling by three percent year on year, while the country’s pig iron output in the given period amounted to 18.59 million mt, rising by 0.7 percent year on year, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. Meanwhile, finished steel production during the first eleven months of this year decreased by 0.4 percent year on year to 16.72 million mt. Ukraine’s output of iron ore agglomerate increased by 1.9 percent year on year to 28.99 million mt during the January-November period of the current year. The output of coke in the given period went down 5.1 percent year on year to 8.82 million mt. The output of steel pipes in the January-November period of the current year declined by 16.4 percent year on year to 790,000 mt.

As of December 11, Ukraine had 17 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 14 out of 16 oxygen converters, five out of 15 EAFs and 17 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational, SteelOrbis has learned.