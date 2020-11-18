Ukraine’s crude steel output down 5.5 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 11:20:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 16.977 million mt of crude steel, down 5.5 percent year on year, while the country’s pig iron in the given period amounted to 16.88 million mt, falling by 1.1 percent year on year, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. Meanwhile, finished steel production during the first ten months of this year decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 15.172 million mt. Ukraine’s output of iron ore agglomerate, on the contrary, increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 26.284 million mt during the first ten months. The output of coke in the given period went down 6.3 percent year on year to 8.006 million mt. The output of steel pipes in the January-October period of the current year declined by 18.3 percent year on year to 710,000 mt. The decreases in outputs were mainly a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine’s metallurgy industry in general.

As of November 11, Ukraine had 17 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 13 out of 16 oxygen converters, six out of 15 EAFs and 16 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational.