Ukraine’s crude steel output down 1.1 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:23:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Ukraine-based mills produced 20.62 million mt of crude steel, falling by 1.1 percent year on year, while the country’s pig iron output in the given period on the contrary increased by 1.8 percent year on year to 20.42 million mt, according to Ukrmetallurgprom. Meanwhile, finished steel production during the period in question rose by 1.2 percent year on year to 18.43 million mt. Ukraine’s output of iron ore agglomerate increased by 3.3 percent year on year to 31.907 million mt in 2020. The output of coke in the given period went down by 3.9 percent year on year to 9.67 million mt. The output of steel pipes in 2020 declined by 16.2 percent year on year to 850,000 mt.

As of January 15 of the current year, Ukraine had 17 blast furnaces operational out of a total of 21. Additionally, 12 out of 16 oxygen converters, four out of 16 EAFs and 17 out of 17 continuous casting machines (CCM) were operational, SteelOrbis has learned.