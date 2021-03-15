Ukraine’s coking coal imports up 10 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 15 March 2021 14:46:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, Ukraine’s coking coal and coal concentrate imports amounted to 1.46 million mt, increasing by ten percent year on year, according to Ukrainian customs data. In the given period, shipments of Ukrainian coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants totaled 600,000 mt, down 12.7 percent year on year, as SteelOrbis has learned from Ukrmetallurgprom.

Overall, the shipments of coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants in the January-February period of the current year amounted to 2.06 million mt, up 2.2 percent year on year. As a result, the share of coking coal imports of total coking coal shipments to Ukrainian coke plants in the given period amounted to 70.9 percent, up 5.2 percentage points year on year.



Meanwhile, shipments of coke to Ukrainian coke plants during the first two months of the current year increased by 1.6 percent year on year, totaling 1.36 million mt, with 1.3 million mt produced locally.