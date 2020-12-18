﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s coking coal imports down nine percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 18 December 2020 15:58:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s coking coal imports amounted to 8.79 million mt, decreasing by nine percent year on year. In the given period, shipments of Ukrainian coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants totaled 3.3 million mt, down eight percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

Accordingly, during the first 11 months, the total shipments of coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants declined by five percent year on year, totaling 12.09 million mt.  As a result, the share of coking coal imports of total coking coal shipments to Ukrainian coke plants in the given period amounted to 72.7 percent, down three percentage points year on year.  


Tags: CIS  raw mat  coking coal  imp/exp statistics  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Dec

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 7.6 percent in November
15  Dec

Ukraine’s crude steel output down three percent in Jan-Nov
14  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.4 percent in Jan-Nov
11  Dec

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 20.2 percent in Jan-Nov
11  Dec

Ukraine's iron ore exports up 14.4 percent in Jan-Nov