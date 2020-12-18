Ukraine’s coking coal imports down nine percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 18 December 2020 15:58:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s coking coal imports amounted to 8.79 million mt, decreasing by nine percent year on year. In the given period, shipments of Ukrainian coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants totaled 3.3 million mt, down eight percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

Accordingly, during the first 11 months, the total shipments of coking coal to Ukrainian coke plants declined by five percent year on year, totaling 12.09 million mt. As a result, the share of coking coal imports of total coking coal shipments to Ukrainian coke plants in the given period amounted to 72.7 percent, down three percentage points year on year.