Ukraine’s Centravis ensures full electricity supply for production

Ukraine-based stainless seamless pipe producer Centravis has issued details of the current situation regarding its operations.

The company stated that its hot and cold shops continue to work in three shifts and that its industrial facilities are provided with electricity in full volume.

Currently, the Ukrainian government dealing with reconstruction of critical infrastructure facilities, in particular the energy sector, which was partly destroyed in October by Russian attacks.

Centravis’ logistics team is reported to be actively looking for the best and safe ways to deliver finished products. They will manage to organize the processes in the way to prevent disruptions in the delivery of orders in the future. The company’s sales offices worldwide in Essen, Milan, Krakow, Lugano, Houston, and Dubai are open.