Ukraine’s Central GOK sees increase in iron ore concentrate output in Jan-Sept, pellet output stable

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:40:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period of the current year, the output of iron ore concentrate mined by Ukraine-based Central Mining and Processing Plant (Central GOK) increased by 11.6 percent year on year to 3.636 million mt. In particular, in September the company’s iron ore concentrate output amounted to 400,000 mt.



Meanwhile, the company’s output of merchant iron ore pellets in the given period increased only by 0.1 percent year on year to 1.784 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. In September alone, Central GOK mined 202,000 mt of iron ore pellets.