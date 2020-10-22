﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Central GOK sees increase in iron ore concentrate output in Jan-Sept, pellet output stable

Thursday, 22 October 2020 12:40:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-September period of the current year, the output of iron ore concentrate mined by Ukraine-based Central Mining and Processing Plant (Central GOK) increased by 11.6 percent year on year to 3.636 million mt. In particular, in September the company’s iron ore concentrate output amounted to 400,000 mt.

Meanwhile, the company’s output of merchant iron ore pellets in the given period increased only by 0.1 percent year on year to 1.784 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. In September alone, Central GOK mined 202,000 mt of iron ore pellets.


Tags: steelmaking  iron ore  raw mat  CIS  production  Ukraine  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Oct

Ukraine’s crude steel down 6.5 percent in Jan-Sept
15  Oct

ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih sees weaker production results in Jan-Sept
13  Oct

Ukraine-based Ingulets GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 7.3% in Jan-Sept
09  Oct

KZhRK to maintain focus on investment program in 2021
25  Sep

Ukraine-based KZhRK to suspend iron ore production amid strikes