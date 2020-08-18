﻿
English
Ukraine’s Azovstal increases crude steel output in January-July, finished steel output down

Tuesday, 18 August 2020 17:44:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January-July period of the current year, Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, produced 2.41 million mt of crude steel, up 2.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the given period rose by 7.7 percent year on year to 2.15 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned. On the contrary, during the first seven months of this year the company’s finished steel output declined by 2.2 percent year on year to 2.28 million mt.

In July alone, Azovstal produced 357,000 mt of crude steel, 320,000 of pig iron and 335,000 mt of finished steel.


