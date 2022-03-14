Ukraine’s Avdiivka coke plant hit by massive shelling

Monday, 14 March 2022 17:18:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On March 13, there was massive shelling by Russian troops at Avdiivka coke plant, which is a part of Ukraine’s Metinvest Group and is one the largest coke producing assets in Europe.

“Shells hit the first and second coke shops, the coal pitch processing and coal preparation units, and the warehouse. No one was injured,” the official statement reads. Following the attack, the asset’s thermal power plant, which also supplies the neighbouring town of Avdiivka, halted its operations. Previously, it was stated that Avdiivka coke plant had partly suspended production and was put in hot preservation mode due to the escalating war in Ukraine.

The factory has been under numerous attacks since 2014. It has seen over 320 bombs exploding on its premises and 12 of its workers died over this period of time, Metinvest reported. The Avdiivka plant used to supply the group companies with raw material, including the currently operational DMKD, SteelOrbis understands.