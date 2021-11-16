﻿
English
Ukraine’s AMKR sees stronger production results for Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 16:16:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period of the current year, Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih (AMKR) saw its pig iron production increase by 13.9 percent year on year to 4.57 million mt. In the meantime, the company’s crude steel output rose by 8.9 percent year on year to 4.17 million mt.

In the given period the company produced 4.17 million mt of finished steel, up 5.4 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned from local media source.

In October alone, the company produced 405,000 mt of pig iron, 410,000 mt of crude steel and 400,000 mt of finished steel.


