Ukraine’s AMKR sees 11.3% rise in pig iron output in January-August

Monday, 20 September 2021 15:28:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih (AMKR) remained focused on pig iron production.

Accordingly, in the period in question the company produced 3.72 million mt of pig iron, up 11.3 percent year on year. In the meantime, its crude steel output rose by 4.1 percent year on year to 3.32 million mt. On the other hand, the company’s finished steel output fell by 0.2 percent year on year to 3.1 million mt in the January-August period of this year.

In August alone, the company produced 440,000 mt of pig iron, 415,000 mt of crude steel and 400,000 mt of finished steel, SteelOrbis has learned.